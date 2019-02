Piggott House (GREEN), Woodruff House (RED), Jackson House (YELLOW), and Friday House (BLUE) will vie for top honorsin the Bishop’s College Kingstown Athletics Championships tomorrow morning at 9:00, at the Victoria Park.

Woodruff House with 465 points lead the points standings going into tomorrow Championships, followed by Jackson House with 432, Friday House 393 and Piggott House 388 points.

Forty Events are scheduled for tomorrow. Piggott House are the defending champions.







