NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the Sonya Lewis 4th Divisionof the National Netball Championships, Sion Hill Netters Jr. defeated FCC Maple (5) 18-16 at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose, yesterday.

Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports and Cultural Club had the better of SVG General Services Strikers winning 40-34 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

This afternoon at 5:00, SVG General Services Maple will play against YAMM Dynamic Girls in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and, French Verandah X-CEED will meet Nice Radio Clinchers in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division at 6:00, this evening.







