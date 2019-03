The top teams in the preliminaries of this year’s Secondary Schools Under-15 Cricket Championship, the St Vincent Grammar School and the Petit Bordel Secondary School will contest the Final at Arnos Vale (2) Playing at 10:00 this morning.

The St Vincent Grammar School completed the preliminaries on 10 points with Petit Bordel Secondary finishing on 8 points. The Presentation Ceremony will take place after today’s Final.







