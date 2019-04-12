PRINCE NATIONAL DISASTER

Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince, has said the Schools Safety Programme forms part of efforts to reduce this country’s vulnerability to natural disasters at the national level.

He made the point while addressing this week’s launch of the Second Caribbean Ministerial School Safety Forum to be held here on April 29th and 30th.

The forum will be hosted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO)

Minister Prince said the overall aim is to develop a proper disaster response mechanism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related