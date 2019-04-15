Investment promotions agency, Invest SVG, will be hosting a series of mini exhibitions this year as it seeks to provide more opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

Communications Officer Jamila Soso-Vincent, said the Expos are intended to complement the Everything Vincy Expo, which will be held from October 25th to the 31st at The Geest Terminal in Kingstown.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme this morning, Mrs. Soso-Vincent said the mini exhibitions are intended to attract those persons who are unable to patronize the major expo in October.

Mrs. Soso-Vincent said applications are being invited from persons wishing to participate in the mini exhibitions.







