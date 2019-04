The 2019 KFC West St. George Primary Schools Under-15 Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will climax today at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

At 1:00, defending champions, BDO Belair Government School will meet KPMG Belmont Government in the Final.

The Presentation Ceremony will be held immediately after the match.







