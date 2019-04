Union Combined gained a 2-nil victory over Grove Street Ballers yesterday afternoon, In the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Bertis Walker and Steve Warren.

This afternoon at 4:30, defending champions Greggs F.C will play against Young Boys United also at the Biabou Playing Field.







