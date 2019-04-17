NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Vintage Gold Masters went on a goal scoring spree last night at Victoria Park as they beat Royal Roots Masters 9-nil, in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament.

The goals were scored by Lizroy Shallow (3), Colin Delves (2), and one each from Calson Bruce, Bevan Burgin, Devon Cato and Christopher Mason.

In another match, Mikey Francis and Michael Chambers scored a goal each which secured a 2-1 win for Guardian General Barrouallie over Greggs Masters.Dan LaBorde converted for Greggs Masters.

Furthermore, Largo Height Masters won by default from Bequia Masters. The Tournament will continue tomorrow at the same venue.







