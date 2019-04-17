SARWAN JOINED WI COACHING STAFF

Former West Indies batting star, Ramnaresh Sarwan said he welcomed the invitation to work with the West Indies team ahead of next month’s Tri-Nations One-day International Cricket Series in Ireland and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The 38-year-old Sarwan, who played 87 Tests, 181 One Day Internationals and 18 Twenty/20 Internationals between 2000 and 2013, will spend the remainder of the week working with the players, especially the batsmen, helping them to fortify their game.

Key batsmen Darren Bravo and Shai Hope led the group that spent long periods working with Sarwan in the nets on Tuesday, the second day of the team’s training camp currently underway at the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies in Bridgetown, Barbados.







