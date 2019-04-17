TEAM ATHLETICS SVG SQUAD FOR CARIFTA

A 13-member team will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this year’s CARIFTA Games in the Cayman Islands from 20th to 22nd April. Team Athletics SVG announced the team comprising 7 women and 4 men, and 2 officials.

The women are: U-LANDA Lewis in the 100-metres and 200-metres; O-DE-SHIA John-Nanton in the 400-metres Hurdles and the 4 x 400-metres; Zamesha Myle in the 400 x 400-metres relay; Annecia Richards in the 4 x 400-metres relay; Ashanti Richards in the 1500-metres; Zita Vincent – 1500-metres, and Tamara Woodley in the 400-metres, and 4 x 400-metres relay and as a reserve for the 4 x 400-metres.

The men include Nellie Ambriton in the 800-metres; Handal Roban in the 800-metres; Uroy Ryan in the High Jump; and Jacque Edwards in the Optathlon (OP-TA-THA-LON) which comprises 8 different athletics events.

The management team is Chester Morgan and Chantel Legair. The team left here today and is slated to return on 23rd April.







