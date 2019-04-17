NBC-DISASTER RELIEF

The National Broadcasting Corporation has made the second donation from the SVG Relief Fund, to assist countries affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

A donation of 36-thousand and 45-EC dollars was made to the Dominica Disaster Emergency Fund, on Monday April 8th, 2019.

The funds are to be used to assist in the ongoing process of rehabilitation, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

And, in June last year, a donation of 27-thousand, 234-EC dollars was handed over to officials in the British Virgin Islands, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The funds were raised during a Radiothon, hosted by the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO and the local Red Cross Society to solicit monetary contributions for countries impacted by Hurricane Irma and Maria.

Several other local Radio Stations also supported the effort.

And, persons were also asked to make monetary donations to the relief effort can at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to the SVG Relief Fund, Account number: 137736.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related