FACEY SCIENCE QUIZ

A National Science Quiz will be hosted later this month by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Facey Trading Limited.

The quiz is targeting Second Form Students at twenty-six Secondary Schools throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the Media Launch of the Quiz competition this morning, Education Officer for Science Juanita Hunte-King said the competition is designed to promote basic research skills and to highlight student’s achievements in Science.

She said the students will compete in five zones from April 23rd to 29th.

Mrs. King said the winning team from each zone will advance to the final round of the competition, slated for Monday May 13th at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Kingstown.

General Manager of Facey Trading, Harry Gibson said his Company is pleased to provide financial support to the further development of scientific literacy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related