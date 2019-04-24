JUVENILE DIABETES AWARENESS

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is giving full support to the Be Fit Movement in its quest to address the issue of Juvenile diabetes here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Organization will host a 5K Run/Walk and Dance to fitness this weekend to create awareness about juvenile diabetes here.

Minister of Health Luke Browne commended the Be Fit Movement noting that Juvenile Diabetes is of major concern to Health Officials here.

The events will be held on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m., in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and the SVG Diabetic Association.







