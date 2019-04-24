FIBRE OPTIC PROJECT

A project, aimed at providing improved Broadband Internet to customs here, is moving ahead speedily by Telecommunications Provider Digicel.

The Company has begun the installation of Fibre Optic Subsea Cable under the Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Program (CARCIP) project.

Director of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, Apollo Knights said this is a critical part of the project as it will improve internet connections in the Grenadine Islands.

Mr. Knights said the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.







