In the FLOW National Netball Championships, Yamm Dynamic Girls and National Properties Netters took the honours yesterday afternoon, at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Yamm Dynamic Girls defeated Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers 22-20 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and National Properties Netters beat SVG General Services Strikers 54-21 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

The Championships will continue tomorrow afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







