INVEST SVG BUSINESS GROWTH

The Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG will be working on a number of initiatives this year, to boost business for local Entrepreneurs.

This commitment was given by Executive Director of Invest SVG, Anette Mark during the opening of their first ever Night Market, held at the Central Market in Kingstown on Friday night.

Ms. Mark said Invest SVG will be working to support the growth of local enterprises, while at the same time encouraging foreign investment. She said it is free for entrepreneurs to showcase their goods and services.

Miss Mark said they are currently preparing to launch an Angel project on May 6th which will bring together entrepreneurs and investors.

Miss Mark said they will also be hosting an Everything Vincy Carnival Expo during Vincy Mass this year as well as the Everything Vincy Plus Expo which will take place in October.







