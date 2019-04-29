INCIDENT COMMAND TRAINING COURSE

More than thirty-five stakeholders are currently participating in an Incident Command System Training Course being held at the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Conference Room.

The Training session is organized by the Regional Security System, The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the National Emergency Management Organization, as part of preparations for the 2nd phase of Exercise Trade Winds 2019 which takes place here in June.

Delivering remarks during the opening session, Assistant Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is at an advanced stage with its preparations for Exercise Trade Winds. He said training sessions will continue, to ensure that the nation has all areas covered for the Trade Winds Exercise.







