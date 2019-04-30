Last Sunday, Largo Height, Sion Hill and SV United won matches in the Premier Division of the National Football Championships.

Largo Height defeated Bequia United 2-nil at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Bequia. A goal each from Emmanuel Essien and Giovanni Johnson spurred Largo Height to victory and improved the chances of avoiding relegation at the expense of Bequia United’s chances.

At the Campden Park Playing Field, two goals by Omar Cupid and one from Zeddie Millington helped Sion Hill overcome Avenues United 3-2, while Erel Hector netted both goals for Avenues United.

At the same venue, Cameron Osment netted two goals and Shaney Williams the other as SV United beat Camdonia Chelsea 3-1. Antonio Davis scored for Camdonia Chelsea.







