SCIENCE QUIZ FINALS

Five schools have advanced to the finals of the Inaugural National Science Quiz here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The finalists are:

Georgetown Secondary School

St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua

Intermediate High School

St. Vincent Grammar School

Central Leeward Secondary School

Selected second formers throughout the country participated in the zonal competitions which took place between April 23 and 29; and the finals is scheduled to take place on Monday May 13 at 3 p.m. at the Guides Girls’ Headquarters.

The inaugural National Science Quiz was introduced to highlight student achievement in the area of Science, to serve as a platform for teachers’ mastery of Science concepts and to encourage the development of research and enquiry in our nation’s youth.

The activity is a production of the Ministry of Education and is being sponsored by Facey Trading, under the brand ‘America Fresh’.

Prizes for the winners include Tablets, Smart Phones, Watches, and Book vouchers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related