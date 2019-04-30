POLICE CRACKDOWN

The Traffic Department of the local Police Force is stepping up its vigilance, in a bid to ensure that the roads are safe for motorists, pedestrians and the general public.

The Police Traffic Department says it has embarked on a series of initiatives which saw six drivers being charged for dangerous driving over the past week.

According to Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent of Police, Kenneth John, the Traffic Department over the past week has charged four minibus operators, one taxi driver and the driver of a privately owned motor vehicle with dangerous driving. Two of the minibus operators were also charged for using an uninsured motor vehicle.

Superintendent John said the driver of the minibus which was involved in an accident in the vicinity of the roundabout in Arnos Vale was charged for dangerous driving and his license was subsequently suspended by the Commissioner of Police Colin John pending the outcome of the charge.

He also disclosed that a taxi operator in an effort to avoid being stuck in traffic drove recklessly behind an Ambulance while it was blasting its siren. The taxi operator was charged for driving recklessly and he was taken to court where he pleaded guilty and was fined $2500.00.

Superintendent John also disclosed that an accident took place on the Mandela Highway involving a minibus, and the driver of the minibus was charged for dangerous driving and subsequently had his license suspended by the Commissioner of Police, pending the outcome of the charge.

Superintendent John urged the public to continue to comply with the regulations of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, as the Traffic Department strives to ensure that the roads of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are safe.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related