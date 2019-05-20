A cultural event was held on Saturday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event, which is dubbed: Soul Beat Korea, was hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce and the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture.

It will be held at the Auditorium of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College at Villa, from 6:30 p.m.

The Korean cultural entertainment package was blended with Korea’s traditional and contemporary dances, songs, plays, and various cultural instruments such as the string quartet, and bamboo musical instruments

His Excellency Sung Moonup, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea joined the celebrations along with other eminent members of the Diplomatic Corps and Officials.

The entertainment package was free to the public.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related