GONALVES AND GREEN CLIMATE FUND

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said Small Island Developing States (SIDS) continue to face many challenges to access global funding to be used in Climate Change mitigation and adaption programs.

He made this statement earlier this week during the opening of a three-day Climate Finance Regional workshop which was held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Over thirty representatives from nine countries across the Caribbean were involved in the three days of discussions which were held to chart a better way forward for the region’s adaptation and mitigation efforts toward Climate Change.

Minister Gonsalves said $100 Billion was pledged to assist Small Island Developing States in battling Climate Change but since then the process has been very frustrating for these states trying to access these funds.

Minister Gonsalves said Small Island Developing States have already been told that the funding is going to be short and they continue to face challenges in this regard.

He said the $100 billion is now inadequate for the challenges the Small Island Developing States face.







