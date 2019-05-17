HEALTH INCIDENT UPDATE

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said the Ward Manager who did not respond appropriately to a situation at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital this week, has been referred to both the Public Service Commissions Department and the General Nursing Council for their review.

The Ministry had launched an investigation into an incident depicted in a recent video on social media, in which a female was lying on the floor near the door at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The incident is reported to taken place on Tuesday, and the Ministry had indicated in a statement that the contents of the video were deeply disturbing and a thorough investigation had been ordered to ascertain the full facts.

The Ministry said it expects a responsive and caring attitude to always be displayed to all persons who go to a health facility for services, and it sincerely regrets this disturbing incident.







