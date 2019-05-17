FRASER CHILD ABUSE

Students from 14 Secondary Schools across the country are being educated on issues relating to Child Sexual Abuse at a Schools Empowerment Forum.

The initiative is organized by the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), in collaboration with the General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU).

Speaking at this morning’s opening, Chairperson of the CDC’s Beauty Shows Committee, Lafern Fraser, said millions of children worldwide fall victim to sexual abuse each year and the initiative forms part of efforts to empower young people to make positive change in the society.







