FRANK AND PSI ADVANCEMENTS

Vincentian Javelle Frank has been nominated unopposed as Titular for Anti-Racism and Anti-Xenophobia for the PSI Caribbean Sub-Region

The nomination took place at the just concluded meetings of the Public Services International (PSI) Caribbean Sub-regional Women’s and Advisory Committee, which was held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week, which were held from May 15th to the 17th at the Sunset Shores Hotel.

Miss Frank is the 2nd Vice President of the Public Service Union and tells NBC News, the meetings were very enlightening. She said the discussions covered a wide range of issues that are very relevant to the work of Trade Unions in the World today.

She explained the significance of being nominated as Titular for Anti-Racism and Anti-Xenophobia for the PSI Caribbean Sub-Region.







