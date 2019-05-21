MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, Fair Hall and WA-KAN-DA of Carrierre played to a four all draw yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field.

Enrique Millington netted two of the goals for Fair Hall, whose other goals were scored by Ralique Bradshaw and Rasheed Simmons, while the goals for WA-KAN-DA of Carrierre were scored by Orando Browne, Josh Williams, Devante John and Naka Williams.

This afternoon at 4:30, Byam Physical Therapy Service Downstreet will play against Hill 16 at the same venue.







