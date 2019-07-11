SVG ISLAND APPEAL

Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority, Glen Beache, has said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines must continue to maintain its tropical island appeal if it is to compete with other tourism destinations in the region.

According to the CEO, this is one of the main marketing strategies of the Authority as it has tremendous appeal to international travelers.

He said it is therefore imperative that every effort be made to ensure that the country positions itself to take advantage of the opportunities available to the destination.







