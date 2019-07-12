YOUTH TRAINING

Some 92 young Vincentians are being given an opportunity to acquire skills which would enable them to access employment.

They would be involved in a Youth Employability Skills Training Programme, during the summer period, co-ordinated by the Division of Technical and Vocational Education of the Community College, with funding from the Mustique Charitable Foundation.

An official opening ceremony was held yesterday at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at Arnos Vale.

The training will run from July 15th to August 23rd.







