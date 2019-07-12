METHODIST PUBLIC FORUM

The Methodist Church in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a Public Forum next week, entitled ‘Rescued, Reclaimed, Redeemed: The Story of Leon Cornwall’.

Mr. Cornwall is a former member of the People’s Revolutionary Government of Grenada and currently Prison Counselor with the Government of Grenada.

After three years off his imprisonment, Mr. Cornwall was led to recall and reflect on his early Christian upbringing and thereafter experienced a strong inner sense of relief and joy that he immediately understood to be the beginning of a new and fresh experience with God.

From that time, a journey of faith began which was to go on for the next twenty-three remaining years in prison. During his imprisonment, he studied Theology through the external program of the University of London obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree.

Mr. Cornwall is an accredited Lay Preacher of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and Americas. He currently chairs the Grenada Circuit Mission and Evangelism Committee of the Methodist Church and conducts regular open air evangelistic services in the Grenada circuit.

The Public Forum takes place on Saturday July 20 at Frenches House beginning at 5 p.m.







