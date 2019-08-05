None of yesterday’s scheduled three matches in the 2019 Regional Under-19 Cricket Championship here in St Vincent and the Grenadines could not even get started, due to heavy rain throughout the day.

Barbados were to have played against the Windward Islands at the Park Hill Playing Field. The Leeward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago were to meet at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, and Guyana were to clash with Jamaica at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The Championship will continue tomorrow when Barbados meet the Leeward Islands at the Park Hill Playing Field, the Windward Islands will oppose Jamaica at the Cumberland Playing Field, and Trinidad and Tobago will play against Guyana at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.







