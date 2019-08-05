The 2019 Canadian Bank Note (CBN)/WINLOTT Windward Islands Schools Games in Dominica were again affected by heavy rain on Saturday, forcing the cancellation of a number of matches.

Saturday afternoon’s netball matches were abandoned. St Lucia emerged Netball Champions with 5 points and Dominica were 2nd with 3 points having gained a better goal difference than St Vincent and the Grenadines, also 3 points, and who had to settle for third place. Grenada finished in 4th place with 1 point.

St Lucia won the Boys Volleyball Championship for the third consecutive Title, when they defeated Grenada 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 at Benjamin Park in Portsmouth, North of Dominica.

In Saturday’s other Volleyball match, Dominica beat St Vincent and the Grenadines in a 5-set thriller, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 24-25, 16-14.

St Vincent and the Grenadines took some measure of revenge by outplaying Dominica 4-1, in the Boys Football Championship. Garret Leigerwood, Erel Hector, Trivia Fraser and Leon Wickham scored a goal each.

Matches of the Boys Basketball Championship were also abandoned on Saturday afternoon. Grenada took that title on points difference ahead of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The teams had a win, and two draws each, and Dominica finished 3rd with one win, a defeat and a draw, while St Lucia were 4th with two losses and a draw.

The Championships were scheduled to end yesterday and we hope to have an update soon.







