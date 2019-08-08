NATIONAL COUNCIL OF WOMEN CONGRATULATIONS

The National Council of Women has extended congratulations to Governor General Susan Dougan on her new appointment.

President of the Council Beverly Richards said the Council holds Mrs. Dougan in high esteem as the first female Governor General.

The Council is wishing the Governor General every success in her new duties, and looks forward to working closely and strengthening the support between the Organization and the Office of the Governor General.

Mrs. Dougan was sworn in as Governor General on August 1st, replacing Sir Frederick Ballantyne, who held that post for sixteen years.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related