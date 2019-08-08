PM GONSALVES STATE BANQUET

The President of the Republic of China, Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen hosted a State Banquet for Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on the evening of August 7th.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is celebrating his Birthday today said he was delighted to have been so warmly received by President Tsai Ing-wen.

Dr. Gonsalves said that this trip marks the 11th time he has visited Taiwan and the 10th as Prime Minister.

He said each of the visits fortifies the esteem in which he holds the Republic of China, Taiwan.

President Tsai spoke about the longstanding relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan.

She is hopeful that with the new SVG Embassy in Taiwan, there will be even more landmark accomplishments in the diplomatic ties and cooperation.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related