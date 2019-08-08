WEST INDIES LEGEND DESMOND HAYNES NEWS

West Indies legend, Desmond Haynes has accused Cricket West Indies (CWI) of turning a cold shoulder to his aspirations of joining the regional cricket team’s coaching staff.

Haynes, once part of the most successful opening duo in West Indies cricket history, has expressed an interest in serving the regional team in the capacity of coach for the last couple of years.

Despite receiving ringing endorsements from several former legends, Haynes was first overlooked under the Dave Cameron administration when Cricket West Indies (CWI) appointed Richard Pybus.

Under the new Ricky Skerritt-led association, which later pledged to use regional talent to fill vacancies, he was again overlooked as Floyd Reifer was named interim coach heading into the ICC World Cup.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related