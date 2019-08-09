FLOW/CARIB T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET CLOSING

Organizers will be hoping for better weather again this Sunday for the closing of the 2019 FLOW/CARIB Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship with the third place playoff, Final and Closing Ceremony at the Richland Oval.

At 11:00, on Sunday morning, Gairy’s Construction Simple Boys will meet Sion Hill Tallawahs in the third place playoff, then later at 2:00 in the afternoon, CGM Gallagher Novice and Hard Hitters will contest the Final, to be followed by the Closing Ceremony.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related