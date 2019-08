Registration to this year’s National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will close on the 19th of this month.

Registration Forms are available from Ashford Wood, Junior Bacchus, Wendell Glasgow, Michael John and Leon Chandler.

The Championships is scheduled to open on Sunday 1st September with the usual Parade of Teams and a Ball-O-Rama Competition at the Dauphine Playing Field.







