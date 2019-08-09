VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL RESULTS

Hornets outplayed Titans 34-5, in the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing in Port Elizabeth, Bequia in the only match that was possible.

It was a match of the Under-16 Division. For Hornets, the leading scorer was Shamarke Frederick with 12 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist. The leading scorer for Titans was Stenroy Compton with 3 points. All the other games were postponed due to rain.

Today, Rising Stars (1) and East Sidaz (1) will clash in this evening’s 1st Division match.

Tomorrow, Dragons will face-off with Rockets in the Under-16 Division, to be followed by a 2nd Division match between Young Duke and Rising Stars (2), and Raptors will square-off with East Sidaz (1) in the 1st Division.

On Sunday, in the Under-16, Titans will come up against Golden Knights, while Young Duke will meet East Sidaz (2) in the 2nd Division, and East Sidaz (1) will play against East Blazers in the 1st Division.







