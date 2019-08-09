SVG TEAM TO PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Vincentian swimmers, Mya De Freitas and Cruz Halbich were eliminated from the 100-metres freestyle at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru yesterday.

De Freitas managed 2nd place in her heat of the Women’s 100-metres freestyle in a time of 1 minute, 3.40 seconds, while Halbich clocked 57.51 seconds in the Men’s 100-metres freestyle heat. Neither time achieved by the young swimmers was good enough to take them further in their respective events.

Halbich and De Freitas will compete in the Men’s and Women’s 50-metres freestyle respectively today.

Yesterday also, athlete, Brandon Parris was eliminated in Heat (1) semi-final of the Men’s 200-metres after clocking 21.47 seconds. It was his last event at the Games.

Zefal Bailey will compete in the Cycling Road Race tomorrow. The Games will close on Sunday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related