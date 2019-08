The Annual General Meeting of the North East Football League which was scheduled for yesterday afternoon at the Georgetown Secondary School had to be postponed because of the lack of a quorum.

The Meeting was to have received and adopted the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of the League for 2018-19, and elect a new Executive, among other matters.

The meeting is reschedule to Thursday afternoon 5:30 at the Georgetown Secondary School.







