SPARK SVG, a Non-Governmental Organization in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, will host the inaugural “SPARK SVG Youth Summit” this weekend.

The summit slated for this Saturday August 17th will bring together young people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines for one day of impacting presentations by knowledgeable and lively facilitators.

SPARK SVG aims to stimulate, motivate and inspire young Vincentians to create positive change within themselves, their communities, their nation, their region and their world.

The Spark SVG Youth Summit will be held at the Methodist Church Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The featured speaker for the event is Mr. Nikoli Edwards, Interim Political Leader of the Progressive Party of Trinidad and Tobago.

Other Speakers include Mr. Franz George, Miss. Moureeze Franklyn, Miss. Roselle Solomon, Miss. Tamira Browne, a representative from the Caribbean Youth Environmental Network (CYEN), Mr. Odion Hillocks, Miss. Karen Veira, Miss. Niasha Mofford, Mr. Tevin Burnett and Miss. Denicia Gaymes.

The event targets young people between the ages of 15-30.







