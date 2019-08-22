AUGUST PARLIAMENT

The Child Justice Bill is one of five listed to be dealt with, at a meeting of Parliament slated for today.

The Bill is currently being examined by a Select Committee.

Four other Bills are listed to be read for the first time: the Banking Amendment Bill; the Official Small Payments Amendment Bill; the Marine Pollution Prevention Bill, and one Private Bill.

The Order Paper also includes 19 questions for oral answers from the Opposition.

The meeting of Parliament began at ten this morning at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related