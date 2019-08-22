AGAPE AND UNESCO PROGRAM

The Agape Performing Arts Theatre is preparing to host a major project in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to promote the Theatre Arts among Vincentians.

Managing Director of the Agape Performing Arts Theatre, Kevin Rodriguez tells NBC News, the program which kicks off on August 31st, will focus on Theatre for Social Transformation.

Mr. Rodriguez said during this program they will be placing great emphasis on the Topics of Bullying and Domestic Violence.

He says they will also be holding a Theatre Arts Workshop as part of the UNESCO Project.







