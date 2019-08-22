BEQUIA T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

South Side United and Defenders won last weekend’s matches in the Keegan’s Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

South Side United defeated Bequia Venture/BOS Royal Challengers by 10 wickets.

The scores: Bequia Venture/BOS Royal Challengers 57 for 7 off 8.5-overs; (Bevan Stowe 2 wickets for no run, Jeremy Layne 2 for 16).

South Side United 58 for no wicket off 3.4-overs; Jeremy Layne 32 not out.

Defenders beat Davis Construction Masters by 5 wickets.

The scores: 126 for 5 off 17-overs; (Antos Wright 48, Dan Williams 19), Defenders 128 for 5 off 11-overs; (Alroy Hoyte 27 not out, Leon Lorraine 26, Phillip Baptiste 24, Lennox Ince 24; Antos Wright 3 for 47).







