GREGGS T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Rain severely affected last weekend’s matches of the Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN/FLOW Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Greggs Playing Field.

The match between Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars and Sunset Strikers was abandoned because of rain.

Owia Young Strikers defeated Challengers by 14 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs because of rain.

The scores: Owia Young Strikers batted first and made 119 for 7 off 15-overs; (Omar Lavia 36 not out; Roneke James 3 for 12), Challengers 105 off 15-overs).

Log Enterprises Supreme Strikers beat Jackson Trading “One Team” by 31 runs in a match also reduced to 15-overs because of rain.

The scores: Log Enterprises Supreme Strikers 133 off 15-overs; (Jaranie Delpesche 53, Darren John 43, J-Var Cain 3 for 31), Jackson Trading “One Team” 102 for 9 off 15-overs; (Jaranie Delpesche 3 for 21).

CGM Gallagher Novice won from Jus Fuh De Fun by 13 runs in a match reduced to 17-overs because of rain.

The scores: CGM Gallagher Novice 156 for 7 off 17-overs; (Zane Edwards 57, Renrick Williams 33), Jus Fuh De Fun 143 for 9 off 17-overs; (Sebastian Davis 54, Javinn Baptiste 38; Carlton Baptiste 4 for 18).

Meanwhile, the match between Israel Bruce Smashers and Sion Hill Tallawahs was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain. The Championship will continue this weekend at the Greggs Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related