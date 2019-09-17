BARBADOS TO ST LUCIA SWIM

South African endurance swimmer, Cameron Bellamy successfully swam from St Peter’s Bay, Barbados to Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia last Friday, completing the 94-mile expanse of the open Caribbean Sea in 56 hours, 26 minutes.

Bellamy originally planned to swim from Havana, Cuba to Key West, Florida, the United States but was forced to call off the swim because of permit regulation changes for the support boat.



St Lucia’s Prime Minister, Allan Chastenet and Bellamy’s mother, Janita were among hundreds of people who greeted the swimmer as he walked out of the sea at Vieux Fort.







