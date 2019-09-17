TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

In the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field on the weekend, Hard Hitters defeated New Level by 6 wickets in a match reduced to 15 overs due to a late start.

The scores: New Level 63 off 13.5 overs (Keneil Richards 4-8), Hard Hitters 66-4 off 7 overs (Kerwin Williams 48 not out, Kuthbert Springer 3-25).

Sion Hill Tallawahs beat C. G. M Ghalleger Novice by 1 run.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 149-9 off 20 overs (Shanley Lavia 62), C. G. M Ghalleger Novice 148-9 off 20 overs (Darren Henry 32, Shamic Roberts 3-20).

Also, Gomea Bombers won from Fairbairn United Spartans by 52 runs in a match reduced to 10 overs because of rain.

The scores: Gomea Bombers 123-6 off 10 overs (Ovando O’Brian 62), Fairbairn United Spartans 71-4 off 10 overs (Andy Bacchus 3-9).

All Stars defeated Dr. Thomas Injectors by 3 runs in a match reduced to 15 overs because of a late start.

The scores: All Stars 84 off 14.1 overs, Dr. Thomas Injectors 81-8 off 15 overs (Ahmed Baptiste 31, Brenton Arrundell 5-16).

Nice Radio Clinchers beat Coreas Distribution by 77 runs in a match reduced to 15 overs also because of a late start.

The scores: Nice Radio Clinchers 183-5 off 15 overs (Roger Gibson 44, Rajiv Roberts 39), Coreas Distribution 106-6 off 15 overs (Gregory Richards 43 not out).







