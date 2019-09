In the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship, Rose Hall came from two goals down to beat Beach Front Older Boys 4-2 at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Chateaubelair, on the weekend.

Petit Bordel defeated Rose Bank 3-2 in the other match, while in the Under-16 Division, House of Graphics Fitz Hughes won from Rose Bank 3-2.







