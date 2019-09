North Leeward Predators and Sharpes 09 FC played to a three draw in a local derby match at the Golden Groove Playing Field in Chateaubelair, as the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation All Leeward Club Football Championship got underway on the weekend.

At the Layou Playing Field, Layou FC beat Roxdale 6-1 and Campdonia Chelsea defeated Buccament 2-1, while QCESCO Titans and Parkside played to a 4-4 draw.







