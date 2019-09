Coreas Distribution were 2-nil winners over Massy Stores yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The goals were scored by DREX-EI Browne and Alanzo Lynch.

This afternoon at 4:30, Blossom will meet Je Belles in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division at the same venue.







