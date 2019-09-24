BE VIGILANT FOR CUBAN TREE FROG

Vincentians are being advised to be vigilant, as efforts continue by the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture to eradicate the invasive Cuban Tree Frog from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The advice has come from Bradford Latham – the Forestry Officer responsible for Law, Compliance and Enforcement, who is encouraging people to familiarize themselves with the appearance of the Frog.

Mr. Latham reminded persons to be cautious when approaching the Cuban Tree Frog because of the mucus which it secretes, which can trigger asthma.

Mr. Latham said the Cuban Tree Frog tends to stay hidden to keep cool during the day, so persons should be very vigilant.







